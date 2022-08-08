RSP chief meets Akhilesh Yadav
LUCKNOW Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) rebel Shashi Pratap Singh met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav at the SP state unit office in Lucknow on Monday.
Singh, who launched Rashtriya Samta Party (RSP) after quitting the SBSP on July 12, said the RSP will form alliance with the SP in the coming elections. “I had a discussion with Akhilesh Yadav over the current political situation in Uttar Pradesh and the role of the opposition parties,” he said.
The RSP will strengthen its organisation in eastern UP districts. A membership drive will be launched to mobilise people committed to the ideology of the RSP to join the party. The RSP will work in coordination with the SP in the region, he added.
“SBSP chief OP Rajbhar dumped the ideals of the party for power and monetary gains. The SBSP was launched in 2004 to fight for a separate Purvanchal state, social justice, prohibition and empowerment of the weaker section. Rajbhar deviated from the ideology to promote dynasty politics,” said Singh, a founder member of the SBSP.
The SBSP contested 2022 Assembly election in alliance with the SP, but Rajbhar failed to transfer his community vote to the SP, but got the vote of the SP on seats where he fielded its candidates. “In the by-election on Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat, he failed to transfer his vote to the SP candidate. Members of the Rajbhar and other communities were disillusioned with Rajbhar. During the assembly election, he attacked the BJP and these days he is praising the BJP leadership,” said Singh.
“Former minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) general secretary Ramachal Rajbhar, who joined the SP before the assembly election, has influence over the Rajbhar community in eastern UP. He will make a dent in the Rajbhar community support base of the SBSP,” he added.
