Rumi Gate spruce-up begins, alternative traffic plan in place

LUCKNOW Traffic movement through the Rumi Gate, which has developed several cracks, has been stopped from Wednesday to keep the structure intact. While the district administration has banned plying of vehicles here to facilitate the structure’s repair by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), an alternative traffic plan has been put into place.

“There is an alternative route parallel to the 1.3-km heritage stretch, which starts from the Tile Wali Masjid and goes till the Jama Masjid tri-section. It connects Tile Wali Masjid to Kudiya Ghat. The ASI had written to the district administration to stop traffic for at least four months so that the repairs of the Rumi Darwaza can be undertaken,” an official said.

Heritage enthusiast Mohd Haider said, “This was a long pending demand of heritage lovers. It will lead to a 360-degree conservation and protection of this signature monument of Lucknow.”

The ASI had written to the divisional commissioner and the police commissioner last month, seeking to stop movement of heavy vehicles through the Rumi Gate so that the historic monument can undergo repairs. There is a crack at the top of the big arch of the structure.

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar had inspected the Rumi Gate recently and directed the PWD and ASI, along with other departments concerned, to chalk out an alternative route plan for smooth flow of traffic in case the Rumi Gate stretch is closed for vehicular movement.

ABOUT THE STRUCTURE

*The Rumi Darwaza was built in 1784 AD by Bawab Asaf-ud-Daula.

*It is 60 ft tall and bears an octagonal arch on the top that is carved beautifully. It can accessed by a staircase.

*It is also said to be one of the finest gateways inspired from the one in Istanbul. The arch is beautifully carved with flower buds rushing out of the sides of the arch, making it look like a ‘gateway to paradise’.

*It is said that Rumi is derived from the word ‘Rome’ that Istanbul was once.