Run-up to Christmas: Cake-mixing ceremonies in Lucknow ring in Yuletide spirit!

Christmas is nearly three weeks away, but the celebrations have already kickstarted. With winter setting in, the Yuletide spirit is also catching up with restaurants, hotels and bakeries all gearing up to attract patrons and make the festivities special. Cake-mixing events underway at Buttercup Bunglow in Lucknow

The state capital witnessed a series of cake-mixing events with chefs and guests organsing engaging ceremonies to announce the Christmas celebration and set the tone for the next event — a tree lighting ceremony.

“We got dry walnuts, almonds, black raisins, cashew nuts, prunes, nutmeg, cinnamon, clove powder and other spices which were soaked in rum. We mixed 60 kgs of dry fruits and now, closer to Christmas we will start baking it,” shared Arti of Buttercup Bungalow.

Cake-mixing events underway at Danbro by Mr Brown in Lucknow

Danbro by Mr Brown Bakery organised a cake-mixing ceremony for kids. “Participants at the cake mixing were the winners from the painting contest that was held on Children’s Day (November 14). Kids were thrilled to be a part of the fun of mixing and soaking items with Christmas songs playing in the background. There were fun activities like musical chairs and the kids were presented with goodies,” says the founder, Tanushree Dutta.

Hotels like the Taj Mahal, The Piccadily, Clarks Avadh, Novotel and Renaissance Lucknow also came up with cake-mixing ceremonies on their premises. Some of them engaged the in-house guests as a part of it.

“It takes 15 to 30 days for the fermentation to happen, and then we make Christmas cake and pudding with it,” adds Chef Ajay Awasthi.

“We had in-house guests, influencers, and hotel staff, who eagerly participated in the mixing of dry fruits, spices, and spirits, a tradition that symbolises the joy and warmth of the upcoming festivities. Chefs, along with the attendees, created a delightful blend of ingredients that will be used for the hotel’s famous holiday cakes,” says Riya Pandey from Novotel.

After the series of cake-mixing ceremonies, the next event will be the tree-lighting ceremonies, and all have mega plans in store.