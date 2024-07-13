 Sagar ‘panchayat’ may reach consensus against fake godmen - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sagar ‘panchayat’ may reach consensus against fake godmen

ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
Jul 13, 2024 08:46 AM IST

The saints hope to form a consensus against these fake self-styled godmen during the meeting and intensify a campaign against them, said the Parishad office-bearers.

Upset over a stampede in Hathras in which 121 people died and many others were injured, saints from the four cities that play host to the sacred Kumbh Melas—Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik—may call for action against fake saints and seers in the country when they meet in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar on Sunday for the “biggest panchayat” of saints. The meeting will be held under the aegis of the apex decision-making body of Hindu monastic orders ‘Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad’ (ABAP).

The meet will be held just days ahead of a proposed key July 18 meet of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishadoffice-bearers in Prayagraj (File)
The meet will be held just days ahead of a proposed key July 18 meet of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishadoffice-bearers in Prayagraj (File)

The saints hope to form a consensus against these fake self-styled godmen during the meeting and intensify a campaign against them, said the Parishad office-bearers.

The meet will be held just days ahead of a proposed key July 18 meet of ABAP office-bearers in Prayagraj to discuss the preparations for the forthcoming Mahakumbh and possible action against fake saints and issue a call to prevent their entry to Mahakumbh by denying them land and facilities for setting up camps.

In the Prayagraj meet, the saints are expected to not just issue guidelines against fake saints but also come out with a list of 30 such fake godmen.

“Just before the Kumbh melas, a campaign is always launched against fake saints and self-styled godmen. After a decision was taken in a meeting of Saints held in Haridwar recently over the issue, now preparations are on to hold the biggest panchayat of saints in the country at Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh,” said Swami Hari Giri, ABAP secretary and a patron of Juna Akhara, one of the 13 recognised ancient Hindu monastic orders.

In the Sagar meet, prominent saints and representatives of all Akharas who look after the arrangements of Kumbh Melas in the four Kumbh cities have been called. A consensus on the issue will be prepared in this meeting, after which a formal circular will be prepared and made public on the issue of fake saints, he explained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Sagar ‘panchayat’ may reach consensus against fake godmen
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On