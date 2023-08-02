People lost confidence in Rajbhar: Shivpal

Taking a dig at the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar for rejoining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Samajwadi Party national general secretary Shivpal Singh has claimed that people from his community had realised that Rajbhar was cheating them. “Now even the people of his (Rajbhar) community have understood that he was cheating them. Now he (the SBSP chief) will not be able to win even his Zahoorabad seat, which is his assembly constituency,” the SP leader said in response to a query. (File)

For three days, Yadav had been touring eastern Uttar Pradesh in view of the Lok Sabha elections due next year. So far, he has addressed meetings in Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

At a press briefing in Mau, Yadav, hinting at Rajbhar, said it didn’t make any difference...as long as true soldiers remained loyal to the party. “Selfish people keep changing parties to fulfil their selfish desires. But true soldiers of the Samajwadi Party are still firmly with the party.”

“Now even the people of his (Rajbhar) community have understood that he was cheating them. Now he (the SBSP chief) will not be able to win even his Zahoorabad seat, which is his assembly constituency,” said Yadav in response to a query.

Stating that the SP would win over 50 MP seats in U.P. next year, Shivpal predicted that INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) would comfortably sweep the Lok Sabha polls.

Blaming the government for a power crisis in the state, the SP leader stated that under Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), people got electricity in plenty, and at reasonable rates.