Home / Cities / Lucknow News / SP leader held after shoot-out in U.P.’s Etawah for objectionable post against PM

SP leader held after shoot-out in U.P.’s Etawah for objectionable post against PM

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Aug 13, 2023 11:17 PM IST

A leader of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh was arrested after a shootout with police. He had allegedly made objectionable remarks against PM Modi on social media.

A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, who had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media a few days ago, was arrested after a shoot-out with police in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district on Sunday, police said.

SP leader Manish Yadav Patre O(in yellow shirt) after his arrest in U.P.’s Etawah district on August 13. (Sourced)
SP leader Manish Yadav Patre O(in yellow shirt) after his arrest in U.P.’s Etawah district on August 13. (Sourced)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Etawah, Sanjay Kumar Verma said Manish Yadav Patre fired upon the police team that conducted a raid for his arrest in Nagla Mardan village in Etawah. “The police also returned the fire and managed to arrest him. We have found a country-made pistol and a few live rounds on him,” the SSP added.

“Yadav, who has 16 criminal cases pending against him, has been booked under section 7 of the Criminal Amendment Law Act,” he said. Yadav had made the comment on a social media site on Tuesday last (August 8). Sub inspector Darshan Singh had lodged an FIR against the SP leader with Chaubia police station in Etawah district.

Three police and a surveillance teams traced Yadav to his village on Sunday morning and a raid was conducted with full force, said the officials. In the past, Yadav had contested assembly elections against SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav from Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah on a BSP ticket. Later, he joined the SP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out