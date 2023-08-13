SP leader held after shoot-out in U.P.’s Etawah for objectionable post against PM

A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, who had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media a few days ago, was arrested after a shoot-out with police in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district on Sunday, police said. SP leader Manish Yadav Patre O(in yellow shirt) after his arrest in U.P.’s Etawah district on August 13. (Sourced)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Etawah, Sanjay Kumar Verma said Manish Yadav Patre fired upon the police team that conducted a raid for his arrest in Nagla Mardan village in Etawah. “The police also returned the fire and managed to arrest him. We have found a country-made pistol and a few live rounds on him,” the SSP added.

“Yadav, who has 16 criminal cases pending against him, has been booked under section 7 of the Criminal Amendment Law Act,” he said. Yadav had made the comment on a social media site on Tuesday last (August 8). Sub inspector Darshan Singh had lodged an FIR against the SP leader with Chaubia police station in Etawah district.

Three police and a surveillance teams traced Yadav to his village on Sunday morning and a raid was conducted with full force, said the officials. In the past, Yadav had contested assembly elections against SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav from Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah on a BSP ticket. Later, he joined the SP.

