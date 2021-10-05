Samajwadi Party workers protesting in Agra cane-charged

Agra Samajwadi Party workers staged protest at the office of Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL) on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum stating their demands. The Samajwadi Party workers were cane-charged when they forced their entry inside the gates of the DVVNL office.

The protest was led by national general secretary of Samajwadi Party Ramji Lal Suman, district president Madhusudan Sharma, former MLA Dharampal Singh, city unit president Wazid Nisar and vice president of city unit Rizwan Raisuddin “Prince’. Party workers gathered at gate of DVVNL office at about 11 am.

“The charter of demands included 20-hour electricity to water connection of farmers, withdrawal of GST on new water connection, immediate withdrawal of FIR against farmers and withdrawal of electricity bill charged at higher rates,” said Madhusudan Sharma.

“We were staging a peaceful agitation in support of our demand when for no valid reasons, the Samajwadi party leaders and workers were cane-charged, leaving many injured,” alleged Wajid Nisar, SP city unit president who claimed that he too suffered injury in his shoulder.

General secretary Ramji Lal Suman condemned the attack on party workers and alleged that this was an ‘undeclared emergency’. He alleged further that recovery certificates were being issued in the name of farmers who had no outstanding dues to be paid.

“Farmers are already under pressure because of inflation but their agonies are being multiplied by lodging FIR against them and creating additional burden of GST,” alleged Dr Dharam Pal, former MLA.

“ The vvoice of SP workers cannot be subdued by use of force,” he warned.