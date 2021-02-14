SBSP chief claims Jat farmers have 'left' BJP in 18 districts of UP
Accusing the BJP of eyeing eastern Uttar Pradesh only to garner votes ahead of the panchayat elections, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar on Sunday claimed that the Jat farmers have left the party in the state.
"In the coming days, the panchayat and the assembly elections will be held. The Jat farmers in 18 districts have left them (the BJP). So, now they have turned towards the eastern part of the state, and are focusing on this area, which has a sizable Rajbhar voters. Their sole aim is to garner votes," he told PTI in an interview.
Hitting out at the BJP, the former ally of the saffron party said, "They name Mughalsarai station after Deen Dayal Upadhyay, write Sardar Vallabhai Patel at the statue of Sardar Patel and also write Prithviraj Chauhan, we have no problems with that. Why do they have a problem in writing the name of Rajbhar after Suheldev."
The BJP should start liking the name Rajbhar while writing the name of Maharaja Suheldev, who is said to have killed the Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in the early 11th century.
The former Uttar Pradesh minister also claimed that owing to the intense hardwork of SBSP workers over the past few decades, almost all the political parties in the country, the Centre and state governments are celebrating the birth anniversary of Suheldev Rajbhar.
At present, the SBSP has four MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
On February 11, the Uttar Pradesh government released the reservation policy for the upcoming three-tier panchayat polls in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt working with religious leaders for development of Braj region: UP CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBSP chief claims Jat farmers have 'left' BJP in 18 districts of UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 killed, 6 injured in a collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh
- The fatal accident took place early morning near Bagahidand bridge in Jiyanpur police station area of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 die as car rams into truck in Agra-Lucknow Expressway
- Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and extended his condolences towards the kin of the deceased.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt faces teething troubles on way to paperless budget
- The newly-built ‘budget app’ remains unavailable on devices on the first day of the three-day training for Uttar Pradesh legislators.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Ansal API projects in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow cancelled by UPRERA
- Action was taken based on site visits and a large number of complaints related to non-possession, non-refund, violation of terms and conditions of the sales contract/allotment letter by the builder.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP attracts investment intents worth ₹4,500 cr at Aero India Show: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All set for a V-Day date!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Now, 2 policemen attacked by villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh
- The villagers claimed that the constables were involved in harassing some women and that triggered the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP police guns down liquor mafia operative accused of murderous assault on cops
- A case had been registered against Moti Singh Dhimar and his brother Elkar Singh along with others for the attack on two policemen on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Criminals kill police constable, severely injure sub-inspector in UP's Kasganj
- Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action, including invoking National Security Act, against the accused.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rosie Llewellyn-Jones: How the British re-captured Awadh in 1857!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP: Farmers submit memoranda to district authorities asking repeal of farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt asks lawmakers to buy iPads to facilitate paperless budget session
- ₹50,000 each will be reimbursed to the legislators for the purpose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 on Feb 10, classes 1 to 5 from March 1
- The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier decided to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12 in October.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox