Sensational crimes rock Lko in May, evoke public concern

: Long projected as one of Uttar Pradesh’s safest urban centres, the state capital finds itself facing uncomfortable questions about law and order as one sensational crime followed another through May, triggering public concern and exposing apparent gaps in crime prevention and investigation. The case sparked criticism after police failed to arrest the accused promptly, with the two suspects eventually surrendering before a court rather than being apprehended by police (For representation only)

Sample this: The city witnessed a daylight execution-style shooting of a property dealer and a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader was murdered outside a club. There was an alleged gangrape of a Delhi University studentand the accused initially evaded arrest. A woman was hacked to death in a public lane by her husband. A dhaba owner was shot dead for filming a roadside brawl.

The most prominent crimes were the murders of property dealer Sandeep Singh, 42 in the PGI area on May 27 and BJYM leader Shivam Singh in Vibhuti Khand area on May 26 after a night club party over ‘extra cigarettes’. Despite multiple teams from the Lucknow Police Commissionerate being engaged, the shooters remained at large days after the killing in the PGI area, raising questions about investigative progress in one of the city’s biggest murder cases this year.

Shivam Singh was killed after being chased over a brawl outside a club in Vibhuti Khand following an alleged altercation. Even though police arrested three suspects on Saturday, the prime accused remains elusive with East zone police announcing a ₹25,000 bounty.

In another case that drew widespread attention, a Delhi University student alleged that she was gangraped in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area. The case sparked criticism after police failed to arrest the accused promptly, with the two suspects eventually surrendering before a court rather than being apprehended by police.

A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in the Bazarkhala area in broad daylight on May 27.

On May 17, a dhaba owner in Madiaon was shot dead allegedly for recording a roadside dispute. Several robbery, snatching and assault incidents were also reported from different parts of the city and police station limits, adding to perceptions of rising street crime.

The developments have now angered the government. During a recent video-conference review meeting attended by officials from all 75 districts, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is learnt to have expressed dissatisfaction over the crime situation in Lucknow and sought accountability from police commissioner Amrendra K Sengar.

HT attempted to contact Sengar, but he did not respond to a query sent on WhatsApp or via phone call.

Two encounters under two police station limits were reported on Sunday in which three accused were injured. A station house officer and an ACP were removed from their posts over inaction.

What Lucknowites say

“Why does the police force not appear active before a crime occurs? How, exactly, are criminals becoming so emboldened? Officers seem to spring into action only after a crime has been committed and even then, only for a couple of days,” said Vivek Sharma, a Gudamba resident and activist. He added, “Why are shops allowed to remain open until late at night, places that serve as gathering spots for unruly elements?”

“The recent incidents in the state capital have scared us as residents, especially as women,” said Madhu Garg, a senior activist, giving examples of the Bazarkhala and the Sushant Golf City cases.

“Unreported incidents are more than the reported incidents. Policemen often rebuke and shoo away poor people when they visit police stations,” she added.

“Women often go to clubs and cafes for our kitty parties and sometimes we return late in the evening. If such incidents are happening during the day time, how will city police ensure our safety at night?” said Anushree Singh, a Mahanagar resident.

All cases being investigated on priority: Police

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Babloo Kumar said, “Every major crime is a matter of concern for the police, and all such cases are being investigated on priority. While some incidents have attracted significant public attention due to their nature and timing, it would not be correct to draw conclusions about the overall law-and-order situation based solely on a few cases. Senior officers are reviewing investigations on a daily basis and additional measures are being taken. Necessary action has been taken wherever lapses were found and investigations are being closely monitored.”