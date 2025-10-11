Seven grand lamps to add to Ram Ki Paidi’s splendour

This year’s Deepotsav celebrations are set to be even grander as Ayodhya prepares to script another historic moment on October 19. As part of the festivities, seven large permanent decorative lamps are being installed at Ram Ki Paidi, with construction now in its final phase, said mayor Girish Pati Tripathi. (File)

Conceived by Ayodhya Teerth Vikas Parishad, these lamps will add a lasting glow to the city’s spiritual and visual splendour.

“Ayodhya Teerth Vikas Parishad is installing the lamps. These massive lamps will enhance the beauty of Ram Ki Paidi,” the mayor said.

“These lamps will be lit every evening, and the mesmerising scene of shimmering light on the waters of the Saryu will enchant everyone. The confluence of the lamps’ radiance reflected in the water and the lights shining in the sky will transform Ayodhya into a divine realm,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ayodhya administration has completed extensive security and organisational preparations to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of the Deepotsav Mela, scheduled from October 17 to 20.

District magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde has assigned magistrate duties to ensure the smooth conduct of events, maintain law and order, and facilitate the arrival of VIPs.

These officers will coordinate with police and other officials to ensure the success of the entire event.

Prem Narayan Singh, additional district magistrate (city/fair officer) and joint chief executive officer of the Tirtha Vikas Parishad, has been appointed the in-charge of the lamp-lighting related tasks.

Chief revenue officer Gajendra Kumar has been appointed as the in-charge magistrate for the smooth conduct of the procession (from Saket College to Ramkatha Park).

Chief revenue officer Baburam has been assigned the responsibility for the overall arrangements at Ramkatha Park and the Pushpvarsha stage near the helipad.

Deputy collector Santosh Kumar Kushwaha has been appointed the magistrate-in-charge to accompany CM Yogi Adityanath during his events.

Similarly, Bikapur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Shreya has been assigned the responsibility of the governor’s fleet and events.

All arrangements for food and hospitality for VVIP guests at the Saryu Guest House will be ensured under the supervision of Sadar SDM Ram Prasad Tripathi.

The overall management of Ram Katha Park has been entrusted to chief development officer Krishna Kumar Singh and a team of 12 officers.

The arrangements for the grand Deepotsav event at Ram Ki Paidi will be under the supervision of ADM Finance and Revenue Mahendra Kumar Singh.

The central fair control room at the irrigation department’s guest house at Naya Ghat will be operational 24 hours a day from October 16 to October 20.

In addition, 47 reserve magistrates will be on standby to handle any emergencies.

All venues will undergo inspections for electrical safety, barricading, stage-pandals, firefighting, and food quality.