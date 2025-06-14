Shah to distribute appointment letters to 60,244 new UP police constables today

: In an event marking the largest-ever direct recruitment drive for civil police constables in the history of the state police, Union home minister Amit Shah will distribute appointment letters to 60,244 newly recruited constables of the Uttar Pradesh Police at a ceremony in Lucknow on Sunday, an official statement said. All arrangements are in place at the Defence Expo Ground in the Vrindavan area for the mega event in Lucknow. More than 60,000 newly recruited police personnel in Uttar Pradesh will be handed appointment letters on June 15 in the presence of Union Minister Amit Shah. The event is scheduled to take place in Lucknow, on Saturday. (Deepak Gupta/ HT)

Under the Civil Police Direct Recruitment-2023, a total of 48,196 male and 12,048 female candidates have been selected. The examination saw 48.17 lakh applications, including 15.49 lakh from women.

The process was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

On the eve of the event, chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the arrangements for the programme at the venue -- the Defence Expo Ground in Vrindavan Yojana of Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh director general of police Rajeev Krishna also reviewed final preparations at the venue. He said comprehensive arrangements have been made for all recruits, including stay at designated transit districts en route to the venue.

Meanwhile, the official statement also said that the final list of 60,244 selected candidates was released on March 13. Candidates from every district of the state have been selected—Agra had the highest number (2,349), while Shravasti had the fewest (25). Additionally, 1,145 candidates from other states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi were also selected. Representation was ensured across General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories.

The state government has also strengthened the training infrastructure for the recruits. All the selected candidates are undergoing high-tech training and the capacity of the training centres has been expanded to ensure quality instruction, the statement added.

This is the first time such a massive recruitment drive in the police department has been conducted so smoothly in Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.

Not only has the state government ensured a seamless recruitment process, but it is also setting a new benchmark by providing timely appointments and high-tech training to selected candidates, it added.

Senior government officials stated the recruitment of 60,244 constables has been completed as part of the government’s vision to build a stronger, more modern police force. The officials said this massive recruitment drive has been lauded nationwide for its use of unprecedented technological innovation and transparency.

With tight monitoring and advanced technology, the challenge of conducting an exam of this scale was met successfully, the statement said.

Only government or aided schools in urban areas were selected as exam centres, and all previously blacklisted centres were excluded.

To secure the process, double-lock strongrooms were used to store question papers, with 24-hour CCTV surveillance, biometric and facial recognition, and real-time Aadhaar verification in place. Only gazetted officers were deployed for exam duties, with no involvement of private individuals.

The written exam was conducted in 10 shifts over five days, and the OMR sheets were scanned under CCTV surveillance. Results were declared in record time, with 1.74 lakh candidates qualifying for the next stage. Document verification (DV), physical standard tests (PST), and physical efficiency tests (PET) were conducted across all 75 districts and 12 PAC battalions using strict monitoring and RFID technology.

Conducted by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, this recruitment process is now being seen as a model of technological excellence and administrative efficiency, the statement added. It is a landmark step toward enhancing law and order in the state, the statement further said.