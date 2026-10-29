SHRC seeks report from Prayagraj DM over boy’s death in pipe accident

The Uttar Pradesh State Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Prayagraj district magistrate (DM), seeking an inquiry report into the death of a 13-year-old boy after a water supply pipe belonging to the Jal Nigam in Koraon area fell on him on October 17.

Acting on a complaint filed by Delhi-based social activist Krishna Rajput, the commission has directed the DM to conduct an inquiry, include the complainant in the process and submit a report by January 5, 2027. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on January 6.

According to the complaint, the incident took place in Pura Munai village, where Pawan Adivasi was allegedly hit by a water supply pipe which fell on him. His family took him to the community health centre (CHC) in Koraon, where doctors declared him dead.

The complaint sought an impartial inquiry into the circumstances leading to the boy’s death and appropriate action against those found responsible. It also raised concerns over the safety of water supply infrastructure and the accountability of the concerned agencies and officials.

According to the commission’s online records, the notice was issued to the DM on October 23. The inquiry is expected to establish how the pipe fell on the boy and whether any negligence in its handling, placement or maintenance contributed to the incident. The allegations and the circumstances surrounding the death remain subject to verification through the official inquiry.