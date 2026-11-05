How does meditation help open your chakras? What Grandmaster Choa Kok Sui's teachings reveal

Meditation is often associated with relaxation and mindfulness, but many spiritual traditions also connect it with the body's energy centres, known as chakras. These centres are believed to influence how you experience emotions, confidence, compassion and inner balance.

According to Pranic Healing, meditation can help you become more aware of your energy system and support the process of cleansing and balancing your chakras. Speaking to HT, Pranic Healing expert Sumi Lazar explains how meditation, particularly the Meditation on Twin Hearts, connects with chakra awareness and spiritual growth.

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What are chakras and how do they work? Chakras are energy centres described in ancient yogic traditions. The word chakra means wheel in Sanskrit. Traditional teachings associate these centres with the flow of life energy, also known as prana.

According to the Pranic Healing system, the human energy body has 11 major chakras. Each centre connects with different aspects of physical, emotional and mental well-being.

Practitioners believe that energy congestion or imbalance can affect your overall sense of well-being. Meditation and energy practices therefore focus on cleansing, energising and balancing these centres.

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How can meditation help open your chakras? Meditation offers a way to slow down, focus your attention and observe your thoughts and emotions. In spiritual traditions, practitioners use this quiet time to develop greater awareness of their chakras.

According to Pranic Healing, regular meditation supports the process of cleansing and balancing the energy centres. The aim is to encourage the flow of prana and develop qualities such as patience, compassion and emotional awareness.

However, chakra activation and energy balancing remain spiritual concepts rather than scientifically established medical processes.

What is the Meditation on Twin Hearts? Grandmaster Choa Kok Sui developed the Meditation on Twin Hearts as part of the Pranic Healing system. This guided practice focuses on the heart and crown chakras.

The heart chakra represents love, kindness and compassion in this tradition, while the crown chakra relates to higher awareness and spiritual connection.

The meditation encourages you to cultivate loving-kindness and goodwill towards others. Practitioners believe that working with these two centres can support inner stillness and spiritual development.

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How do the heart and crown chakras connect? The heart and crown chakras are of particular importance in the Meditation on Twin Hearts.

The heart chakra represents your ability to express love, forgiveness and compassion. The crown chakra connects with spiritual awareness and a sense of connection beyond everyday concerns. According to Pranic Healing, the meditation works with both centres to encourage loving thoughts and a deeper sense of inner peace.

How can you include chakra meditation in your daily routine? You do not need to spend hours meditating to begin exploring mindfulness and spiritual awareness.

Start with a few quiet minutes each day. Focus on your breathing, observe your thoughts and practise gratitude. You can also explore guided meditation sessions if you want a structured approach.

Remember that meditation should complement, not replace, professional healthcare. You can approach chakra practices as a way to explore self-awareness, compassion and personal growth.