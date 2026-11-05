How to practise spirituality in everyday life? An expert shares 5 simple habits to find inner balance

Spirituality does not always require long meditation sessions or a break from your daily routine. You can bring it into your everyday life through small habits that help you become more patient, aware and mindful.

Whether you manage work deadlines, family responsibilities or personal challenges, simple spiritual practices can help you make time for yourself. Speaking to HT, Pranic Healing expert and instructor Sumi Lazar shares how you can explore spirituality through meditation, emotional awareness and conscious actions.

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Spiritual lessons from Grandmaster Choa Kok Sui: 1. Start your day with a short meditation

You do not need to spend hours meditating to build a regular practice. Even a few minutes of quiet time each day can help you develop consistency.

Sumi Lazar explains that the Twin Hearts Meditation, developed by Grandmaster Choa Kok Sui, offers a guided 21-minute practice. It combines concentration with loving-kindness and goodwill. The practice encourages you to develop patience, compassion, forgiveness and generosity.

You can gradually bring these qualities into your conversations, relationships and everyday decisions.

2. Meditation and emotional well-being go together Constant notifications, work pressure and personal responsibilities can leave you feeling mentally drained. Meditation gives you an opportunity to pause and observe your thoughts before reacting to difficult situations.

According to Sumi Lazar, regular meditation can help you feel calmer and more centred. Pranic Healing also looks at emotional well-being through the concept of life energy, known as prana.

Its practices focus on cleansing and balancing the energy body. However, these are principles of the Pranic Healing system and should not replace professional medical or mental health care.

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3. What are chakras and why do they matter? Chakras are energy centres described in ancient yogic traditions. According to the Pranic Healing system, the human energy body has 11 major chakras, each associated with different functions.

Practitioners believe that these centres influence the flow of prana. Energy healing practices aim to cleanse and balance them.

Sumi Lazar explains that the Twin Hearts Meditation particularly focuses on the heart and crown chakras. The practice aims to encourage compassion, goodwill and spiritual awareness.

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4. Explore simple energy healing practices You can also explore spirituality through practices beyond meditation. Pranic Healing offers techniques that practitioners learn through structured training.

According to Sumi Lazar, basic courses can be completed in two days. These techniques focus on self-healing and distant energy healing, which practitioners can perform without being physically present with the recipient.

These methods reflect the principles of Pranic Healing and do not have established scientific evidence as substitutes for medical treatment.

5. Bring spirituality into your everyday routine Grandmaster Choa Kok Sui (1952–2007), an engineer, businessman and spiritual teacher, developed Pranic Healing as an approach to energy healing and spiritual growth.

His teachings emphasised that you do not need to withdraw from modern life to explore spirituality. You can practise it through ethical choices, meditation, kindness and service to others.

Spirituality is not only about how long you meditate. It also reflects how you treat people, manage difficult emotions and respond to everyday challenges. Small, consistent efforts can help you develop greater self-awareness and make spiritual values part of your daily life.