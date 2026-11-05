Kamala Harris uncertain on 2028 White House run even as Democrats sweep midterms: ‘I will contribute’
Kamala Harris says she will continue working on economic and civil rights issues, regardless of her decision on a 2028 presidential run.
Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has said she plans to remain involved in shaping the Democratic Party and speaking up on economic and civil rights issues, regardless of whether she runs for president in 2028.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Harris said she was encouraged by the wide range of voters who supported Democrats in the November 3 midterm elections. She pointed to the party's reach across different regions, age groups and political views.
“I mean geographically, ideologically, generationally,” Harris said, adding that the results could not be explained through a simple description of the country or the Democratic Party.
Deep Dive
Harris said the election showed that Democrats had support across different sections of the population. She also stressed that the party must focus on issues that affect voters in their daily lives.
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Harris calls for focus on economic issues
During the midterm campaign, Harris spent much of her time reaching out to Black and Latino voters. However, she said the party's work should not be limited to specific communities.
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According to Harris, Democrats need to deliver on economic concerns and civil rights issues for voters across different backgrounds.
Her comments come as Democrats look at the results of the midterm elections and consider their direction ahead of the next presidential race. The party's performance has also brought renewed attention to its leadership and the people who could shape its future.
Harris did not confirm whether she would seek the Democratic nomination in 2028. Instead, she made clear that her involvement in politics would continue regardless of her decision.
What role does Harris see for herself?
Harris said she believes she has a responsibility to help shape the party's direction, particularly by raising issues and supporting voices connected to her experience.
“I believe I have a responsibility to contribute to the direction of a party, in particular around lifting up voices and issues that I have an experience with,” she told the AP.
Also Read: Republicans turn on Trump after midterm defeat, call results ‘disaster of first magnitude’
She added that this has been part of how she has approached her career and would not change if she were no longer holding public office.
“It’s how I’ve conducted myself throughout my career, and whether I’m in office or not, that’s the role I feel compelled to play,” Harris said.
Her remarks suggest that she intends to remain active in Democratic politics while keeping her options open on a possible 2028 presidential campaign.
Harris's comments also leave open the question of how she will contribute to the party in the coming years.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More