Shri Ram Charan Paduka Yatra arrives in Sangam city

PRAYAGRAJ: The Shri Ram Charan Paduka Yatra that started from Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot on Monday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, reached here on Tuesday. Shri Ram Charan Paduka Yatra in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT)

With the symbolic footprints of Lord Ram, this Yatra organised by the UP department of culture will culminate in Ayodhya on January 19 after passing through several cities .

The Yatra entered Prayagraj from Kaushambi and passed through various localities, including Dhumanganj, Civil Lines and Medical College crossing before heading to Shree Shankaracharya Ashram in Alopibagh. Local people performed Aarti of the Padukas at various places on the route. At Alopibagh ashram, a dance drama and cultural programme based on Lord Shri Ram was organised by singer Beena and her group. An exhibition of rare paintings based on Lord Ram was also organised by the UP culture department in the Ashram. The yatra will reach Sangam on Wednesday morning where the holy water of Triveni will also be collected .

The Yatra would then pass through Sohbatiyabagh, Bharadwaj Ashram, Mahaveer Bhawan, Teliyarganj, Phaphamau and Lalgopalganj before reaching Shringverpur for the night halt. On January 18, it would head towards Nawabganj, Soraon and Mauaima areas of Prayagraj before entering Pratapgarh district.

The journey from Chitrakoot to Ayodhya includes the meeting place of Lord Ram and Bharat as per the Hindu epic Ramayan, and this journey is believed to become a medium to make people understand the importance of Lord Ram’s qualities and spirit of service in the run-up to the mega consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.