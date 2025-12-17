Six unlicensed pet dogs found, 36K collected in Lucknow Municipal Corporation drive

Teams from the animal welfare department of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), along with the enforcement wing, dog-catching squad, and municipal staff, conducted a special drive on Tuesday to inspect unlicensed pets in Gomti Nagar. Officials stated that a pet dog license is issued only after verification of a valid anti-rabies vaccination certificate and an affidavit confirming compliance with the Dog Control Bye-laws, 2003. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

During the drive, six cases of pet dogs without valid licenses were found. A total fine of ₹30,000 was collected from the dog owners, and six licenses were issued on the spot. In one instance, a pug was temporarily seized but later released after the prescribed fine was paid. Overall, ₹36,000 was deposited into the municipal treasury during the operation.

According to LMC officials, there are an estimated 10,000 pet dogs—both licensed and unlicensed—within Lucknow’s municipal limits. The ongoing drive seeks to regulate this population and ensure public safety, hygiene, and rabies prevention.

Officials stated that a pet dog license is issued only after verification of a valid anti-rabies vaccination certificate and an affidavit confirming compliance with the Dog Control Bye-laws, 2003. Dog owners can apply for licenses online via the municipal corporation’s website or in person at the Animal Welfare Officer’s office in Lalbagh. This service is also available at selected veterinary hospitals and clinics across the city.

Animal welfare officer Dr Abhinav Verma said, “Pet owners must follow the rules, ensure timely rabies vaccination of their dogs, and always use a strong leash when taking pets out in public places,” adding that such enforcement drives would continue periodically in the interest of public safety and cleanliness.