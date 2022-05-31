Smart meters tampered to steal power in Gorkahpur, FIR against 2 consumers
The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has caught two consumers stealing electricity by tampering with smart meters in an ice factory in Gorakpur even as the corporation is gearing up to launch a state-wide drive to install smart meters claimed to be tamper-free at consumers’ residences from July.
This is being claimed to be the first case of power theft through tampering with a smart meter.
As per the FIR lodged in a local police station in Gorakhpur, the UPPCL enforcement squad during checking at an ice factory found two smart meters installed on the same premise for the same purpose. On suspicion, the team checked meters and found consumers Imran Khan (38) and Ahamad Khan (40) had tampered with the neutrals of the smart meters to steal electricity.
“This must be the first case in the country, in which high-tech smart meters have been tampered with to pilfer electricity,” UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma said, raising questions over the utility of smart meters,
“This is a serious issue, the UPPCL must look into before it starts the drive to install smart prepaid meters in the state,” he demanded. HTC
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics