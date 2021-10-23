Smartphones, tablets will be distributed among youths from November end: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced his government will begin the distribution of tablets and smartphones among the youths by November end.

He made the announcement while laying the foundation stone of a government medical college to be built at a cost of ₹ 271 crore in Sultanpur.

Yogi Adityanath asserted that his government is working to provide employment to every youth of the state without discrimination.

“To equip the youth of Uttar Pradesh with the latest technology, the state government will start providing tablets and smartphones from the last week of November so that they are not deprived of the benefit of online studies,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath also launched 126 other development projects worth ₹46.33 crore in Sultanpur and 99 projects worth ₹334.24 crore in Ambedkarnagar.

Hitting out at previous non-BJP governments, he said, “The benefits of development schemes were confined to one family only. One family in Delhi and one family in Lucknow used to grab the money of the poor. People used to die due to hunger and lack of basic amenities.”

When Narendra Modi became PM, he gave the slogan of sabka saath, sabka vikas, ensuring that benefits of schemes reached all without discrimination, Yogi Adityanath said. Accusing the previous government of spreading anarchy, the chief minister said there used to be frequent riots during festivals earlier, curfew used to be imposed and people could not celebrate.

“Now, no riot has taken place in UP in the past four-and-a-half years because the rioters are aware of the consequences,” he said.

“If anybody indulges in such designs, his seven generations will have to pay for their acts,” he warned.

Yogi Adityanath also gave a warning to members of the mafia, saying, “If you try to flex your muscles, then the bulldozer is ready.”

He targeted the previous government for being selfish and supporting the mafia.

“Today, no mafia or criminal can threaten anyone, nor can they play with the faith of people,” he said.

He further said Sultanpur was getting the maximum benefit of the Purvanchal Expressway and farmers have got four times compensation for their land here.

With the industry clusters coming up, the youths of Sultanpur will get employment locally, he noted. An airstrip has been also constructed here, he said.

Hitting out at the oppositions for politics over Covid vaccine and Ram temple, the chief minister said, “More than 12.32 crore vaccines have been administered in Uttar Pradesh. One has to be alert about those who mislead people over the vaccine,” he said.

He also said had there been governments of the Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP) or the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the construction of the Ram temple would not have started in Ayodhya.

“They used to say that Ram is imaginary. Now, these people say that Ram sabke hain’(Ram belongs to everyone),” he added

Uttar Pradesh BJP Swatantra Dev Singh, Uttar Pradesh finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi and state minister Sandeep Singh were also present at the event.