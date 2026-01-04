Social media posts on Pahalgam attack: Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore visits police station, statement taken

Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore visited the Hazratganj police station on Saturday night and the investigating officer took her statement in connection with an FIR lodged against her over social media posts related to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025. She was accompanied by her husband Himanshu Singh. Neha Singh Rathore at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Saturday night. (HT)

Assistant commissioner of police (Hazratganj) Vikas Jaiswal told HT that Rathore had arrived on her own, but clarified that there is no legal provision under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to arrest a woman at night time.

The IO took her statement.

“She will be called again during daytime for recording her statement if the need arises,” the ACP said.

Speaking to reporters outside the police station, her husband Himanshu Singh said they decided to comply after receiving the second notice. “The first notice came about 15 days ago, but Neha was unwell at that time. We informed the police and requested time. The second notice asked us to appear within three days, so we came today,” he said.

Police said further action would be taken in accordance with law after Rathore’s statement is formally recorded.

Police said an FIR had been registered against Rathore at Hazratganj police station following a complaint by Abhay Pratap Singh, who alleged that her posts on social media could disturb communal harmony and undermine national integrity. The complainant claimed that Rathore’s remarks were widely shared, including on platforms in Pakistan, and were being used by foreign media to criticise India.

According to police, Rathore had posted several comments on social media after the Pahalgam terror attack, questioning the government’s response. In one of the posts, she used strong language aimed at the ruling dispensation, following which cases were registered against her in Lucknow and Varanasi.

Police said notices were earlier sent to Rathore around 15 days ago to join the investigation, but she cited health reasons and did not appear. A second notice was issued on Friday, after which she presented herself at the police station.

On May 20, Hindu organisations and BJP workers submitted over 500 complaints against Rathore across 15 police stations in the three zones of the Varanasi commissionerate. Police sources said that 318 complaints were received at Lanka police station alone.