Solah shringar, full-on masti: Colourful world of women’s ‘kushti’

Lucknow: Nag Panchmi is celebrated throughout Uttar Pradesh but in Ahmamau village, 18 km from the city centre, it has a special significance and a unique tradition. On the day after Nag Panchmi, married women dressed in colourful saris contest a ‘dangal’ (wrestling match) . The event, which has been organised annually for over 200 years, is open to women spectators only. Men are barred from venturing anywhere near the venue. Neither men nor boys above 5 years of age are allowed during the contest. If any man is found outside his home he is told to go inside till the wrestling contest ends, according to Vinay Kumari (70), a former pradhan who has been organising the event for the past few years. (HT FILE PHOTO)

When decked in ‘solah shringar’ (full makeup befitting a married woman), the village women compete against each other in ‘kushti’, it is a sight to behold. None of them are professionally trained and they learnt the sport as spectators.

Neither men nor boys above 5 years of age are allowed during the contest. If any man is found outside his home he is told to go inside till the wrestling contest ends, according to Vinay Kumari (70), a former pradhan who has been organising the event for the past few years.

The match begins with collection of goodies, including edibles , clothing or cosmetics from people residing in the area, in a basket. The basket of gifts is then offered to Goddess Kali, followed by rendition of Durga and Hanuman bhajans, some Gali (folk songs involving various abuses) and a wrestling contest. The goodies in the basket are later distributed among the winners and participants.

Every year, Vinay Kumari who has been participating in the ‘dangal’ since 1990 turns out to be the first one to challenge others and get the wrestling contest started.

“I learnt about the contest from my mother-in-law Bilasa who learnt it from my grandmother-in-law Janaka. Most of the women who participate in the ‘dangal’ work as maids or daily wagers . They manage to get a day off from their work to participate in the event,” said Kumari.

She herself awards the winners with a sari and the other participants with Rs. 50 each. Their enthusiasm to participate is such that even if it rains on the day they end up competing on the next day .

Most of the women who participate in the wrestling match have learnt the moves as spectators. “I watched the matches being organised for over 13 years before I contested for the first time last year. Watching everybody involved in the sport I ended up learning it and in fact I also won my first match,” shared Neelam (30) with an ear-to-ear smile on her face.

Malti (35), another woman who has been participating for the last two years, said that she wrapped up all her household chores by the afternoon so that she could get dressed and participate in the contest.

As part of a folklore quite popular among people residing in the area, it is believed that the contest was started by Noor Jahan, wife of Emperor Jehangir .

However, historian Roshan Taqui said that the contest was started by Mir Wajid Ali, a minister of the last king of Awadh Wajid Ali Shah who owned Ahmamau.

“Wrestling was considered one of the best sports which is why it has been organised at different locations across the city for ages. Due to some circumstances, the wrestling contests were stopped during the colonial period but were later revived in different capacities by people,” said Taqui.