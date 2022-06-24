Soon, over 16 crore people will be fully vaccinated against Covid in Uttar Pradesh

Soon, over 16 crore people in the state will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country to achieve this figure, claimed the press statement issued by the government.

According to the data from the Cowin portal, 15,98,24,787 people had got their second dose by Friday 5 pm. In less than a month of achieving the target of fully vaccinating 15 crore individuals, the state of Uttar Pradesh will soon be home to as many as 16 crore fully vaccinated individuals. Over 17.54 crore first doses have been administered in U.P., the statement further added.

The most populous state has given over 33.85 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses. Thus, the state achieved the landmark of administering the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 100% of the eligible adult population while nearly 99% of the population is fully vaccinated in the state, said the press statement.

Uttar Pradesh started administering booster shots (precaution dose) on January 10. Nearly 35 lakh ‘precaution doses’ have been given in the state. So far, over 2,59,94,938 vaccine doses have been given to children in the age group of 15-17 and over 1,35,50,553 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 12-14 in the state.