SP, Congress manifestos mere ‘Jhunjhunas’: Anil Rajbhar

PRAYAGRAJ: UP cabinet minister Anil Rajbhar on Monday enumerated the merits of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls and called the manifestos of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress as mere ‘Jhunjhunas’. Anil Rajbhar addressing mediapersons in Prayagraj on Monday (HT photo)

Speaking to mediapersons at a city hotel in Civil Lines, Rajbhar said out that the public lacked trust in the Congress and SP because, during their previous tenures in power, they failed to fulfill the promises made in their respective manifestos.

“These parties are currently struggling for mere existence. There is the rule of law in UP, and goons are being eradicated. Today, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as the biggest hub of industry. Major companies are investing in the state. The victory of BJP and its allies on all 80 seats in the state is certain,” he claimed.

Regarding BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra,’ Rajbhar said that it had been prepared based on suggestions from 15 lakh common people from across the country. The public had unwavering faith in BJP’s resolve and PM Modi’s guarantee because BJP always fulfilled its promises. The ‘Sankalp Patra’’ presented under the leadership of PM Modi aims to take a significant leap towards a ‘Developed India,’ he said.

Rajbhar maintained that PM Modi dedicated the absolute majority achieved in 2014 and 2019 to the development of villages, the poor, the deprived, Dalits, women, youth, and farmers. “The BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ empowers the four pillars for a ‘Developed India’: Youth power, women power, farmers, and the poor,” he said.

Others present were BJP media in-charge Rajesh Kesarwani, Phulpur Lok Sabha in-charge Balendu Mani Tripathi and other BJP office-bearers.