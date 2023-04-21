ZP member is SP candidate in Suar

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Anuradha Chauhan, 45, as its candidate in the Suar Tanda (Rampur) assembly by-poll. Chauhan’s nomination, at the last minute, came as a surprise as the SP candidate is neither a family member nor any close associate of the SP senior leader and former Rampur MP-MLA Azam Khan. Anuradha is also not much known outside Suar, within or outside even Samajwadi Party. Anuradha Chauhan (Sourced)

If she wins, she will be the first woman MLA from Suar seat.

“But my selection as the candidate is because of Azam Khan saheb and Akhilesh ji (SP national president). Though it is my first assembly election, I will win as I have been very active in the area since 2010”, said Anuradha Chauhan, who will be defending the seat from the SP side.

Thursday was the last day for filing of nomination and May 10 is the polling date.

Though the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not contesting the by-polls, it’s ally Apna Dal (S) has fielded Shafiq Ahmed, district general secretary, of Apan Dal (S).

Anuradha Chauhan was the village head of Savakthal village in Suar, Rampur from 2010-15 and is currently Zila Panchayat member, ward number 9, Rampur. She was in Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) when she won the Zila Panchayat membership election, but soon after joined the SP.

“I am in the SP for the past two years”, she said.

By-poll on the seat is taking place following the disqualification of Abdullah Azam Khan who won the seat in 2022 UP assembly elections as the SP candidate. The son of Azam Khan, Abdullah was disqualified on February 16 this year from the Uttar Pradesh assembly days after a court sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment in a 15-year-old case for blocking a road in Chhajlet area of Moradabad district.

Virendra Goel, Rampur district president of Samajwadi Party confirmed Anuradha’s nomination as the SP candidate. “She filed the nomination after directions from the SP state headquaters in Lucknow”, he said.

Anuradha said that when she had won the gram pradhan elections in 2010, she was awarded by the election commission for being a highly qualified gram pradhan. “I have BA and LLB degrees and I am an advocate”, she said.