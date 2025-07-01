SP chief Akhilesh Yadav turns 52; CM Yogi, Dy CM Brajesh Pathak, Mayawati join well-wishers

Samajwadi Party workers celebrated the 52nd birthday of party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday with blood donation camps, community feasts, and social outreach programmes across Uttar Pradesh. At the party headquarters in Lucknow, celebrations peaked as thousands of supporters gathered to greet the SP chief, who cut a 52-kg laddu cake. (Sourced)

The day also saw politicians cutting across party lines, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, and BSP chief Mayawati, extend birthday wishes to Akhilesh Yadav.

From his handle on X, CM Yogi Adityanath posted: “Hearty Congratulations to former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji on his birthday.”

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak uniquely wished Akhilesh Yadav, posting a birthday greeting in Sanskrit on Facebook: “Sudinam Shudinam Janamdinam Tava,” which translates to “Best wishes on your birthday.”

The SP chief responded to their greetings with gratitude.

Addressing the crowd, Akhilesh Yadav thanked party workers for their continued support and called on them to contribute towards the construction of a memorial for Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav. “The SP has stopped BJP’s divisive politics and fulfilled Netaji’s dream by becoming the third largest party,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the evening, SP workers tore down a hoarding at 1090 crossing in Gomti Nagar put up by BJP leader Amit Tripathi, alleging that it carried objectionable content targeting the SP chief.