SP’s Aditya, Akshay file papers; Dimple Yadav’s turn today

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates, Aditya Yadav and Akshay Yadav on Monday, filed their nomination papers from the Budaun and Firozabad Lok Sabha seats, respectively. Dimple Yadav, the sitting Mainpuri MP is set to file her nomination on Tuesday. Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav’s nomination event is likely to be a grand one. (File Photo)

Aditya, who replaced his father Shivpal Yadav on this seat as the SP candidate, filed papers in the presence of former Badaun MP Dharmendra Yadav, SP MLA Ram Khiladi Singh Yadav and party’s district president Ashish Yadav.

Earlier, he visited several temples, including Biru Abadi temple of Lord Shiva and Nagla temple, and prayed for his victory. He also went to Chhote Sarker ki Dargah.

Speaking to the media, Aditya said people had expressed faith in the Samajwadi Party and this time the party will emerge victorious from Buduan.

Asked about the 2019 polls in which the SP was defeated by the BJP, he said at that time there were “many doubts and questions” on the polls, but this time everyone will ensure BJP’s defeat.

The Buduan seat is currently held by BJP’s Sanghmitra Maurya, who defeated SP’s Dharmedra Yadav in 2019. But the BJP denied Sanghmitra ticket this time and fielded Durvijay Singh Shakya.

Former Firozabad MP and another cousin of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Akshay Yadav, too filed his nomination from the Firozabad seat. He was accompanied by his father and chief national general secretary of SP, Ram Gopal Yadav.

After filing his papers, Akshay said: “I have filed my nomination from Firozabad. We are contesting this election for the employment of youth, development of the area and the Indian Constitution.” He also addressed a public meeting thereafter.

Budaun, Firozabad, and Mainpuri will go to polls in the third phase on May 7. Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav will file her nomination papers on Tuesday. Her nomination event is likely to be a grand one.