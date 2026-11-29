A 35-year-old man allegedly threw acid on a woman in her 20s and attacked her parents with a knife at their house after they refused his marriage proposal in the state capital early on Sunday, police said. On the complaint of the woman’s uncle, police registered an FIR against the stalker. (For Representation) more

The incident occurred after the stalker barged into their house in Udayganj area under Hussainganj police station limits. All four sustained injuries while the woman suffered severe burns in the incident, police added.

Confirming it, deputy commissioner of police, Central Zone, Arpit Vijayvargiya said all four injured are undergoing treatment at KGMU Trauma Centre.

On the complaint of the woman’s uncle Mohammad Laik, the police registered an FIR against the accused identified Tausif alias Munna under Sections 124(1) (causing hurt by acid) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

According to the FIR, the incident occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am when Tausif, son of the late Mohammad Hanif, allegedly entered the house of Shah Nawaz in the Old Ice Factory area and insisted on marrying his daughter.

When Tausif’s proposal was turned down, he allegedly threw acid on the woman’s face, leaving her badly burnt. He subsequently attacked Shah Nawaz and his wife Asma with a knife, allegedly with the intention of killing them, causing serious injuries to both, police said. The stalker also suffered injuries during the incident.

The complainant said the accused is a distant relative of the family and lived nearby. Police said evidence was being collected and further investigation and legal proceedings were underway. Tauseef was taken into police custody before being admitted to the hospital, police said. (With PTI inputs)