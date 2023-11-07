Starting January, 10k incentive for state-run bus drivers for accident-free year

Uttar Pradesh transport minister Dayashankar Singh on Tuesday announced a scheme that aims to incentivise drivers of state-run buses for their ‘safe and accident-free driving’, according to an official communique. The transport minister specified that drivers would be eligible to benefit from the scheme if he/she has served at least 264 days of duty and clocked 66,000 km from January 1 to December 31. (File)

Named ‘Safe Driving Incentive Scheme’, it is scheduled to come into effect in the upcoming January and aims to bring down the number of road accidents involving UPSRTC (Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation) buses.

As per the scheme, eligible drivers will be given a lump sum amount of ₹10,000 for achieving the ensuring accident-free driving throughout a calendar year. If a driver, however, does not complete the prescribed number of working days or kilometres, or if is involved in an accident, in the said period, he’d no longer be eligible for that scheme for that year.

The minister also specified that drivers would be eligible to benefit from the scheme if he/she has served at least 264 days of duty and clocked 66,000 km from January 1 to December 31.

An incident in which a first information report has been registered regarding loss of life or injury qualifies to be called ‘accident’ under the scheme.

The minister was also quoted as saying: “As a result of accidents, a huge amount is given as compensation and the operation gets affected due to damages to buses. This also leads to the loss of revenue.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!