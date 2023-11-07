close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Starting January, 10k incentive for state-run bus drivers for accident-free year

Starting January, 10k incentive for state-run bus drivers for accident-free year

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 07, 2023 10:53 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh transport minister has announced a scheme to incentivise safe driving for state-run buses, with eligible drivers receiving a lump sum of ₹10,000. The scheme aims to reduce the number of accidents involving state buses.

Uttar Pradesh transport minister Dayashankar Singh on Tuesday announced a scheme that aims to incentivise drivers of state-run buses for their ‘safe and accident-free driving’, according to an official communique.

The transport minister specified that drivers would be eligible to benefit from the scheme if he/she has served at least 264 days of duty and clocked 66,000 km from January 1 to December 31. (File)
The transport minister specified that drivers would be eligible to benefit from the scheme if he/she has served at least 264 days of duty and clocked 66,000 km from January 1 to December 31. (File)

Named ‘Safe Driving Incentive Scheme’, it is scheduled to come into effect in the upcoming January and aims to bring down the number of road accidents involving UPSRTC (Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation) buses.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As per the scheme, eligible drivers will be given a lump sum amount of 10,000 for achieving the ensuring accident-free driving throughout a calendar year. If a driver, however, does not complete the prescribed number of working days or kilometres, or if is involved in an accident, in the said period, he’d no longer be eligible for that scheme for that year.

The minister also specified that drivers would be eligible to benefit from the scheme if he/she has served at least 264 days of duty and clocked 66,000 km from January 1 to December 31.

An incident in which a first information report has been registered regarding loss of life or injury qualifies to be called ‘accident’ under the scheme.

The minister was also quoted as saying: “As a result of accidents, a huge amount is given as compensation and the operation gets affected due to damages to buses. This also leads to the loss of revenue.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out