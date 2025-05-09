State govt to expedite rollout of all Defence Corridor MoUs

: Amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan, the Yogi Adityanath government will now expedite all Defence Corridor memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and ensure their speedy rollout. Twelve companies, including BrahMos Aerospace, have been allotted 117.35 hectares of land in the Lucknow node. (File photo)

For the mega Defence Corridor project, the state government has signed 170 MOUs worth over ₹30,000 crore. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Brahmos Missile complex in Lucknow on May 11.

Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ said, “All Defence Corridor MoUs will be rolled out on priority basis. The state government is giving top priority to the Defence Corridor project and is extending all help to investors to make sure units start their operations. I am personally looking into the MoUs signed for the Defence Corridor.” Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow on February 21, 2018, the corridor spans six strategic nodes—Kanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra, and Chitrakoot—under the supervision of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

According to the state government, land has been leased to 57 investors at various stages of setting up production units, with actual investments totaling ₹9,462.8 crore. These units are expected to create 13,736 direct jobs. Since the first lease in June 2021, the Defence Industrial Corridor has witnessed rapid industrial growth over the past four years.

HOW DEF CORRIDOR NODES ARE SHAPING UP

BRAHMOS MISSILE UNIT IN LUCKNOW

Twelve companies, including BrahMos Aerospace, have been allotted 117.35 hectares of land in the Lucknow node.

This will lead to an investment of ₹1411 crore and generate employment for 2930 people. Apart from the world’s most powerful supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, missile systems, ammunition, defence packaging, drones, and small arms will be manufactured here.

JHANSI: CENTRE OF EXPLOSIVES AND AMMUNITION

Sixteen companies in the Jhansi node have been allotted 531.09 hectares of land, under which an investment of ₹4372.81 crore and direct employment to 2928 people are proposed.

These units will produce explosives, ammunition, propulsion systems, and mobile platforms for mid-caliber infantry weapons will be set up here.

KANPUR: SMALL ARMS AND BULLETPROOF JACKETS

Around 210.60 hectares of land has been allotted to five companies in the Kanpur node, generating an investment of ₹1758 crore and employment for 2200 people. Units of small, medium, and large-size ammunition, bulletproof jackets, special clothing, and small arms are being set up here.

ALIGARH: HUB OF DRONES AND COUNTER DRONES

Around 64.001 hectares of land has been allotted to 24 companies in the Aligarh node, with an investment of ₹1921 crore and employment for 5618 people proposed. This node is becoming a hub for drones, loitering ammunition, counter drone systems, precision instruments, mechatronics, small arms, and radar manufacturing.

NODE-WISE INVESTMENT PROPOSED

Kanpur: ₹12,683.58 crore investment proposals, 210.60 hectares of allotted land out of 222.86 hectares procured

Jhansi: ₹9,139.40 crore proposals; 531 hectares allotted out of 1,087.03 hectares procured.

Aligarh: ₹3,419.28 crore proposals; 64 hectares allotted in Phase 1 out of 87 hectares procured.

Lucknow: ₹2,611.19 crore proposals; 117.5 hectares allotted in Phase 1 out of 160.41 hectares procured.

Agra: ₹709 crore proposals; 41 hectares (Phase 1) and 81.68 hectares (Phase 2) procured.

Chitrakoot: ₹180 crore proposals; 102 hectares (Phase 1) and 226 hectares (Phase 2) procured.

PROMINENT INVESTMENTS

Jhansi: Global Engineers Ltd is setting up a facility in Jhansi with an investment of ₹2,254 crore. The unit will manufacture nitrocellulose, single-base propellants and allied defence products.

Aligarh: Ancor Research Labs has committed ₹550 crore for a drone and electronic warfare equipment manufacturing plant. The facility is expected to become operational by mid-2026.

Lucknow: Aerolloy Technologies Ltd is nearing completion of its ₹320 crore titanium castings unit. Additionally, BrahMos Aerospace has invested ₹300 crore to establish a production unit for BrahMos missile systems in the city.