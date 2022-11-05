Home / Cities / Lucknow News / State to form body to help in tiger conservation

State to form body to help in tiger conservation

lucknow news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 12:10 AM IST

For representation only
For representation only
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Aiming to further develop eco-tourism with an increased focus on tiger conservation, Uttar Pradesh will constitute Amangarh Tiger Conservation Foundation (ATCF).

“This decision by the state is another step towards increased focus on tiger and biodiversity conservation. This shall give boost to eco-tourism in the state,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary of forest, environment and climate change.

A multi-faceted approach, involving multiple stakeholders, will be undertaken by the Foundation as per the tiger conservation plan. Amangarh Tiger Reserve (ATR) is the buffer zone of the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

“The number of tigers is rising in state. They were numbered around 1,700 in the last census and, at present, we hope that there are 2,000 tigers,” added Singh. ATR is the first tiger reserve in western UP and is situated in Bijnor.

“Once the government order is issued, the ATRF will be constituted. It will not only benefit tourism but also local villagers for whom job opportunities will be created,” said KP Dubey, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife).

Saturday, November 05, 2022
