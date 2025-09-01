Statement on Sikhs at US event: Allahabad HC adjourns hearing on Rahul Gandhi’s plea till Sept 3

The Allahabad high court on Monday adjourned till September 3 the hearing of a petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging the decision of the Varanasi MP-MLA court that had directed a subordinate court to hear afresh an application seeking registration of an FIR against him for his statement on Sikhs made during a 2024 visit to the United States. The order was passed by Justice Sameer Jain. The ACJM’s court had observed that as the speech was given in the US, the matter is outside its jurisdiction. (For Representation)

The court of the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM MP-MLA), Varanasi, had on November 28, 2024, rejected the application filed by Nageshwar Mishra seeking registration of an FIR against Gandhi. The ACJM’s court had observed that as the speech was given in the US, the matter is outside its jurisdiction.

However, the rejection order was challenged by Mishra before the Varanasi’s MP-MLA court, which had allowed his revision while directing the ACJM to hear the matter afresh. During a programme in the US in September 2024, Rahul Gandhi had allegedly said that the environment in India is not good for Sikhs. The remarks were dubbed as “provocative and divisive” and there were protests against it.

Nageshwar Mishra had tried to get an FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi over this statement at the Sarnath police station of Varanasi, but when he did not succeed, he filed the application in court against the Congress leader. The revisionist (Rahul Gandhi) has sought a stay on the order of the Varanasi court during the pendency of the case before the high court.