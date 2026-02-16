Statewide FSDA drive: 110 brands’ licences suspended over unsafe packaged water

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has suspended the licences of 110 packaged drinking water brands across Uttar Pradesh after laboratory tests declared them unsafe for human consumption, officials said on Sunday. Around 112 samples were collected in a drive over the past two months. Around 112 samples were collected in a drive over the past two months. (For representation)

The action follows a large-scale statewide drive ordered by FSDA commissioner Roshan Jacob amid rising complaints about adulterated and substandard bottled water being sold by local manufacturers.

According to officials, samples collected from multiple districts failed to meet prescribed quality standards. Of the total samples tested, 86 were examined in state laboratories while 26 were sent to a central laboratory for confirmation.

Laboratory tests reportedly detected bacterial and yeast contamination in several samples, rendering the water unsafe for drinking. Authorities warned that consumption of contaminated water could pose serious health risks.

“The water has been found unfit for human consumption. Immediate suspension of licences has been ordered in the interest of public health,” according to an official statement issued by the FSDA.

The FSDA has directed district authorities to ensure that manufacturing units of the affected brands cease operations immediately. The sale, storage and distribution of the contaminated bottled water have also been prohibited. Companies have been asked to submit complete stock details within 48 hours, and enforcement teams have been instructed to prevent further supply in the market.

The latest action comes weeks after the FSDA initiated proceedings against 39 bottled water companies for similar violations. Officials said repeated failures point to systemic lapses in quality control among small and local packaged water manufacturers.

Jacob said the findings have raised concerns over the safety of locally bottled drinking water, particularly in semi-urban and rural markets where such brands are widely consumed.

Authorities warned that strict legal action will continue against companies found manufacturing or selling adulterated or substandard drinking water.