Stranger danger: Teach your kids about personal safety, say experts

LUCKNOW: Parents must watch out for any deviation in their child’s behaviour when he or she returns from home. More importantly, they should also be taught about good and bad touch and recognizing unsafe behavior, say experts. This should be done at least once a month, giving the children confidence that their parents are open-minded and ready to talk on any topic, they say. Experts also say police verification of drivers taking children to school is a must. (Pic for representation)

“When you talk about good and bad touch every two months, you gain by two things. First, you keep on reminding / revising about bad touch in particular. Second, by keeping the communication channel open, you make your child believe you are ready to talk about anything in this world, no matter how secretive it is,” said Dr Adarsh Tripathi, senior faculty, department of psychiatry, King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

He said by discussing these issues equipped the child with the ability and the confidence to express anything, even if it caused discomfort.

Doctors also say the first minute of interaction, when the child comes back from school/college, is the most important to know if something was wrong outside the house.

“Develop the habit of small interaction with your children when they return home from school. Talk to them to make them say a few lines about what happened at school or during travel to-and-fro. Observe if there is a change in the pattern of their conversation, which can give a clear indication of any untoward happening,” says Dr Devashish Shukla, medical superintendent, Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital and a psychiatrist by qualification.

Doctors say any change in behavior, such as keeping quiet for days together or keeping aloof from other family members or children is something to take note of.

They also say police verification of drivers taking children to school is a must.

Tips for parents

# Tell children about good touch and bad touch

# Make them free enough to tell you everything they want to

# Watch for any change in behaviour

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!