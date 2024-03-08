 Sufi Khanqah Assn writes to CM Yogi over ‘delay in construction’ of Dhannipur mosque - Hindustan Times
Sufi Khanqah Assn writes to CM Yogi over 'delay in construction' of Dhannipur mosque

Sufi Khanqah Assn writes to CM Yogi over ‘delay in construction’ of Dhannipur mosque

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 08, 2024 09:43 PM IST

Alleging that the trust altered the mosque’s plans and map over the last three years, the association had also communicated its grievances to various prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 16, 2023

LUCKNOW The Sufi Khanqah Association, in a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, voiced concern over the “delay in construction of Dhannipur mosque by the Indo Islamic Cultural Trust (IICT).”

A model of the Dhannipur mosque (Sourced)
Alleging that the trust altered the mosque’s plans and map over the last three years, the association had also communicated its grievances to various prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 16, 2023. In response, the Prime Minister’s Office acknowledged the matter and forwarded it to the UP government.

“The association has requested authorities to expedite the mosque’s construction in a specific timeline,” stated Zahid Khan Warsi, vice-president, Sufi Khanqah Association. He accused trust members of engaging in political maneuvering and fundraising activities abroad and doing nothing for the construction of the mosque.

He also requested the divisional commissioner of Ayodhya to promptly approve the mosque’s map.

The Sufi Khanqah Association pleaded authorities to address the concerns of the Muslim community, and at the same time, also preserve the rich culture and religious heritage associated with Dhannipur’s sacred sites.

