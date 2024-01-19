Suicides at IIT Kanpur: ABVP calls for steps to check such incidents

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has expressed series concern over rising incidents of suicide by students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Three incidents of suicide have been reported on the IIT Kanpur campus in the past five weeks. (For Representation)

ABVP has demanded the IIT Kanpur administration to create a joyful, enthusiastic, meaningful and positive environment among the students and take initiative for proper counselling system so that a quick solution can be found to this sad problem which is increasing among the students, said senior office bearer of ABVP Ankit Shukla in a statement on Friday.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

This comes a day after a research scholar at the IIT Kanpur allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room on Thursday. It was the third such incident on the IIT Kanpur campus in the past five weeks. ABVP condoled the death of the PhD student and demanded a prompt investigation into the incident. Shukla said such incidents cause hindrance to a positive environment on the educational campus.

“Educational institutions need to make the campus and academic work interesting by encouraging students to engage in self-study, sports, art and other exciting activities. The institute must hold proper counseling sessions on the campus. It also seems necessary to initiate regular communication with students in hostels,” he said. “ABVP demands appropriate steps to prevent such incidents on educational campuses,” Shukla added.