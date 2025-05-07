Suspecting infidelity, man kills wife in front of 4-year-old son in Baghpat

Suspecting infidelity, a 30-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat in front of their 4-year-old son, in Baghpat district’s Thakurdwara locality, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Prashant Kumar, later caller his mother-in-law and owned up to his crime, they added. File photo of the accused with his wife. (Sourced)

As per reports, the incident took place on Wednesday at a rented house where his wife, Neha, 28, stayed with her mother, Ranjita. Upon being alerted by locals, police reached the scene and arrested Prashant.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Narendra Pratap Singh said: “The accused confessed to have killed his wife, suspecting infidelity. He has been arrested and booked for murder. The weapon used in the crime has been recovered and further investigation is ongoing.”

According to family members of the deceased, the couple, who had a love marriage six years ago, had a tumultuous relationship marked by frequent tiffs as Prashant suspected that his wife had an extramarital affair. Neha, originally from Saharanpur, worked at a factory in Baghpat. She had recently shifted to a separate house with her mother to escape Prashant’s abusive behaviour.

According to neighbours, an argument between the couple escalated at around 1pm when Prashant arrived at Neha’s residence while her mother had gone out.

Santosh, a neighbour, alleged that Prashant locked the main gate and slashed his wife’s throat.

Neha’s mother alleged that Prashant would often return home drunk and beat his wife. She had even filed a police complaint 20 days ago, but he continued to torment her.