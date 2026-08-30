Sonam Wangchuk says ‘majbooriyan hoti hongi’ as he reacts to Salman Khan's viral ‘it’s done bro' remark on hunger strike
Sonam Wangchuk said he respects Salman Khan for speaking out for students protest and commented on superstar's ‘Sonam, it’s done bro' remark.
In June this year, activist Sonam Wangchuk went on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which was demanding the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. However, in July, the Delhi Police shifted him to hospital, where he continued his hunger strike. Later, Salman Khan took to social media and urged Sonam to end his hunger strike, with his remark subsequently becoming a viral meme. Now, the activist has reacted to Salman’s comments.
Sonam Wangchuk on Salman Khan's remark
In a podcast with Prakhar Gupta on his YouTube channel, Sonam was offered a T-shirt featuring Salman’s remark, "Sonam, it's done bro". He agreed to keep it as a "healthy sentiment". Reacting to Salman’s comment, Sonam said, "Majbooriyan hoti hongi sabki. Aage peeche, daayen baayen dekhna padta hai. Lekin unhone kuch kaha uski main izzat karta hoon (Everyone must have their own compulsions. You have to consider all sides and look at the situation from every angle. But I respect whatever he has said)."
What did Salman Khan say?
In July, Salman took to X and spoke in support of students protesting over the NEET paper leak. He said he was glad to see the country’s students coming together to demand a better education system. In another post the following day, Salman urged the students to end their protest and also asked Sonam Wangchuk to call off his hunger strike, even offering to send him homemade food.
He wrote, “The students are at top priority, educationally and security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes. Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home.”
On June 28, Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak. The protest, led by the CJP, received support from several Bollywood celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj, among others.
In July, the Delhi Police forcibly shifted Sonam to Safdarjung Hospital and later to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram following an order from the Delhi High Court. Eventually, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister, while the CJP’s other demands, including no legal or police action against the protesters, were also accepted by the government, following which the protest concluded.
About Salman Khan’s upcoming movies
Salman will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s Maatrubhumi. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a lead role. While it was initially scheduled to release in April, the film was postponed, with no new release date announced yet.
Apart from this, Salman also has a film alongside Nayanthara in the pipeline. Tentatively titled SVC63, the film is backed by Dil Raju and is expected to release next year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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