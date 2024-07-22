Swachh Survekshan 2024: New indicators key to improving Lucknow’s ranking

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has intensified its preparations for the upcoming “City Sanitation Survey 2024” with a keen focus on improving solid waste management, door-to-door waste collection and night sweeping. However, it is said that some new indicators set by the Centre are key to improving the rankings of cities this year. Lucknow’s ranking in the previous year’s survey was 5th at state level. (For Representation)

The city has implemented more efficient waste segregation practices, enhanced public awareness campaigns and has increased the frequency of sanitation drives. At the same time, the LMC will also have to work on new indicators to improve the ranking.

These efforts come in response to a drop in Lucknow’s ranking in the previous year’s survey in which the state capital secured the 5th spot on state level, 44th rank nationally among cities with a population of more than one lakh. This time, determined to be among the top 10 cleanest cities, authorities are also investing in advanced sanitation technologies and ensuring stricter monitoring and evaluation of cleanliness standards.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said, “The Swachh Survekshan 2024 (SS 2024) introduces several updates and new indicators aimed at enhancing urban cleanliness and waste management practices, reflecting a comprehensive approach towards a cleaner and more sustainable urban environment.”

“This time, new indicators have been introduced to assess cleanliness in schools, emphasising the safe disposal of wet and dry waste and ensuring the availability of separate functional and clean toilets for boys and girls,” he added.

“These indicators collectively account for 175 marks, highlighting the importance of maintaining hygiene in educational institutions,” Singh said. A new indicator focuses on the operation of reduce, reuse, recycle (RRR) centres, promoting sustainable waste management practices.

This indicator is allotted 80 marks, underscoring the push towards a circular economy and encouraging cities to adopt sustainable waste management solutions. There is an increased emphasis on promoting self-employment in sanitation through the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) SBM Urban (SBMU) convergence.

This new indicator carries 125 marks, supporting the creation of livelihood opportunities in the sanitation sector, thereby linking cleanliness with economic empowerment. Service Level Progress (SLP) now accounts for 60% of the total marks, up from 51% in SS 2023, with a total of 5,705 marks. This change reflects a greater focus on measurable outcomes in waste management and sanitation services, ensuring that cities are held accountable for their performance.

New indicators for urban aesthetics and citizen engagement cleanliness of places of tourist interest, monuments, and parks is now a key indicator, allocated 140 marks.

Additionally, the participation of urban local bodies in campaigns driven by the ministry of housing and urban affairs is another new indicator with 100 marks, promoting proactive engagement and public awareness.

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal said, “The LMC is working hard to get maximum points under the new indicators in Swachh Survekshan 2024. The LMC is committed to improving urban cleanliness, sustainability and citizen involvement in sanitation efforts.”

“By addressing these key areas, Lucknow can work towards creating healthier and more livable urban environments and breaking into the top 10 cleanest cities of India,” she added.