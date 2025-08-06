Swami PrasaMaurya slapped in Rae Bareli, supporters beat up accused duo

Apni Janta Party chief and former minister Swami Prasad Maurya was allegedly slapped during a welcome programme at Saras crossing in Rae Bareli district on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred while Maurya was being garlanded during the event. Swami Prasad Maurya moments before he was slapped by a man posing as a supporter.(Videograb) (Sourced)

The two were reportedly beaten by Maurya’s supporters before being rescued by local police.

Rae Bareli City circle officer (CO) Amit Singh said, “Maurya is safe and has not sustained any injuries. The attackers received facial and head injuries after being assaulted by his supporters. Both have been taken into custody.”

According to officials, two individuals approached Maurya from behind and slapped him on the head. They were later identified as Rohit Dwivedi and Shivam Yadav, both residents of Deeh in Rae Bareli, and claimed to be members of a Haryana-based right-wing political outfit.

Legal proceedings are underway, and an FIR is being registered under relevant sections against the accused, the CO said.

Speaking on the incident, Maurya alleged that the attackers belonged to ‘Yogi ji’s biradari’ (fraternity). He claimed that the attack, carried out in police presence, was a reflection of ‘Goonda Raj’.

Maurya, who was earlier associated with the Bahujan Samaj Party and held ministerial posts, later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and served in the previous BJP-led state government until 2021.

Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief and Nagina MP Chandra Shekhar Azad condemned the attack, calling it an assault on democratic values and political dignity. “The attack on former minister, ideological and missionary partner @SwamiPMaurya ji in Raebareli, UP is reprehensible and shameful. In a democracy, the solution to disagreement is debate and dialogue, not violence,” he posted on X.

“... @AzadSamajParty strongly condemns this cowardly act and demands from @dgpup that strict action be taken against the attackers guilty of this incident,” he added.