Take services of retired teachers until new appointments are made U.P. CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said until new teachers are appointed against vacant posts, services of retired teachers should be utilised on a fixed honorarium. Taking a dig at the previous government without naming any party, the CM said in the past secondary education colleges had become ‘hotbeds of cheating’. U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath handing over appointment letter to a principal at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Oct 13. (HT photo)

Handing over appointment letters to 219 principals selected by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission as a part of Mission Rozgar at Lok Bhavan here on Friday, Yogi said, “In the previous government’s tenure, the cheating mafia took contracts to pass children in the examination. However, significant improvements have been implemented in the last six years to address this issue.”

Stating that principals are the backbone of educational institutions, the CM said, “If principals remain disciplined and promote new activities and innovations in colleges, meaningful outcomes are achieved.”

Yogi further said the high school and intermediate Board examinations conducted by the Secondary Education Council last year have become an example in the country. The Council conducted cheating-free exams for 56 lakh students within 15 days and also declared the results within 15 days.

He emphasised that principals should make schools the centres of creative activities and engage with parents. Along with curriculum, students should also be given information about the country, the world, and government schemes related to youth and women’s welfare, the CM said.

He said this not only imparts knowledge to the students but also raises their awareness and thereby making the principal’s tenure memorable. “This is the same Uttar Pradesh where there were security breaches in the previous governments. The citizens of the state did not feel safe and there was a prevailing atmosphere of lawlessness and disorder,” Yogi said.

“Riots and corruption used to be the hallmarks here. Investors were leaving the state due to these circumstances,” he added. “When our government provided a safe environment, the state received investment proposals worth ₹38 lakh crore through the Global Investors Summit. This will provide jobs to more than one crore youths,” the CM said.

Yogi said in the last six years, the state government had been successful in providing government jobs to six lakh youths, including the appointment of 1,64,000 teachers, in a fair and transparent manner. “Uttar Pradesh is the centre of spiritual and cultural heritage. The state receives the highest number of spiritual tourists in the country and there has been significant growth in this sector,” he added.

“Before 2017, only 1.5-2 crore tourists visited Uttar Pradesh but now this number has increased to 30 crore tourists a year. Various types of employment are created with the arrival of a tourist in the state,” the CM said.

“If collective efforts are made, Uttar Pradesh can become the leading economy in the country,” he added. Yogi also emphasised that Uttar Pradesh is a centre of education.

“During the time of independence, the state supplied teachers to various states in the country. We will have to make efforts in that direction again and raise an army of disciplined and patriot citizens,” the CM said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!