Talat Mahmood’s biography launched at Lucknow’s Sanatkada festival

One such literary session was the book discussion on ‘Talat Mahmood: A definitive biography’ by writer and journalist Sahar Zaman.

The panel to discuss this book and its subject Talat Mahmood, the legendary playback singer and actor who hailed from Lucknow, consisted of Muzaffar Ali, writer and director; Mandvi Singh, vice-chancellor, Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya; Rashid Kidwai, journalist; and the author.

Talat Mahmood, a celebrated singer, who died in 1998, was a student of Bhatkhande Vishwavidyalaya here with his home in Aminabad. Author Sahar Zaman said that it was a calculated effort to launch this book in his hometown, in the month of his 100th birth anniversary in February.

Muzaffar Ali, spoke of how close Mahmood was to having a career in acting. “Despite his romantic and charming persona, something he could have used to become an actor, Mahmood chose to pursue singing. He made characters played by greats like Dilip Kumar, immortal with his playback singing,” he said.

Mandvi Singh lauded Zaman for endeavouring to write a biography on Talat Mahmood. “It is important to remember and write about great artists such as himself.” Singh, a Kathak dancer, who took charge of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya a year ago, shared how thrilled she was to be a part of an institution that has produced legends like Mahmood.

“In my reading about him, I found that Talat Mahmood had returned to Bhatkhande to complete his training in music even after he had gained fame as a playback singer,” added Singh.

Rashid Kidwai spoke about how fiercely loyal to his art, the late singer was. He shared that Mahmood was an activist and a patriot, in his time, campaigning for singers’ rights, and performing for soldiers in Ladakh. “When he was visiting Pakistan, he was offered a blank cheque by Noor Jahan, a famous Pakistani playback singer, to sing for their industry. Mahmood, however, turned it down. This was not a sacrifice but a spontaneous gesture,” said Kidwai.

The discussion on the Lakhnavi singer had viewers pitching into the discussion every now and then with titbits.

Kidwai opined that the book should be translated into more languages and developed for streaming as well.