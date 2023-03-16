Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Teacher booked for taking obscene footages of student, sharing online

Teacher booked for taking obscene footages of student, sharing online

PTI |
Mar 16, 2023 12:01 PM IST

A complaint has been registered at the Pakdi police station following a complaint by her father.

The owner of a coaching institute in UP's Ballia district has been booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly taking obscene videos and photographs of a 14-year-old girl and sharing them on social media, police said Thursday.

The teacher is also the owner of coaching institute.(File)
The teacher is also the owner of coaching institute.(File)

The Class 10 girl studied at the institute, they said.

A complaint has been registered at the Pakdi police station following a complaint by her father.

The father has alleged that the institute owner indulged in "obscene acts" with the girl while teaching her and made its videos and also took some photographs, Pakdi police station in-charge Shatrughan Kumar said.

Kumar said the photographs and videos were later shared on Facebook.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered at the Pakdi police station against the institute owner under relevant sections of the IPC and also under the POCSO and IT Act on Wednesday.

Police is investigating the case, Kumar added.

protection of children from sexual offences (pocso) act crime crime against women
protection of children from sexual offences (pocso) act crime crime against women
