News / Cities / Lucknow News / Temple consecration:Ensure quality medicare, Kumbh-like facilities, officials told

Temple consecration:Ensure quality medicare, Kumbh-like facilities, officials told

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 24, 2023 07:08 AM IST

In a high-level review meeting chaired by deputy chief minister and state’s health minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday, officials were told to prepare everything that might be required, including doctors, hospital beds, blood units, diagnostic facilities and even cath labs for treating people with heart problems.

LUCKNOW: The health department will arrange facilities like those at the Kumbh Mela for the coming Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 next year . The arrangements have to be made much before the date of the consecration ceremony.

The arrangements have to be made much before the date of the consecration ceremony. (Pic for representation)

In a high-level review meeting chaired by deputy chief minister and state's health minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday, officials were told to prepare everything that might be required, including doctors, hospital beds, blood units, diagnostic facilities and even cath labs for treating people with heart problems.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Make a list of facilities, including available beds, number of doctors and para medical staff both in government and private sector, ICU beds, oxygen plants, x-ray and ultrasound machines, blood banks, ambulances and number of burn units and get a cath lab established by the private sector,” Pathak directed officials, including principal secretary Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma.

Director general, medical health, Dr Dipa Tyagi was also present in the meeting at the International Ramkatha Museum and Art Gallery in Ayodhya.

Pathak said quality medical care had to be ensured to devotees and saints expected to visit Ayodhya for the event. He directed the department to increase and list the number of beds in hospitals in Ayodhya and nearby districts. Pathak also told the department to set up control rooms for better coordination.

The deputy CM emphasized that there should be no compromise on the quality of medical care and the arrangements should be in place well in advance.

