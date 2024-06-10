Thanksgiving meeting: Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka to address Aabhaar Sabha in Rae Bareli today

Senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi will address an Aabhaar Sabha (thanksgiving meeting) of party workers of Rae Bareli and Amethi in Rae Bareli on Tuesday. Sonia Gandhi, All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Amethi MP KL Sharma will also address the meeting in both the Lok Sabha constituencies. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Meanwhile, uncertainty remains over whether Rahul Gandhi will retain Rae Bareli or the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the Congress’s first such meeting in the state following declaration of 2024 Lok Sabha poll results. The party has decided to hold thanksgiving public meetings and take out thanksgiving yatras in all the 80 Lok Sabha seats from June 11 to 15 to thank voters for supporting the Congress-SP alliance candidates in the polls.

INDIA bloc won 43 of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh with Congress getting six and the SP securing 37 seats.

Rahul Gandhi won the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat defeating UP minister and BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh by a margin of 3,90,030 votes. KL Sharma wrested Amethi from Union minister Smriti Irani, defeating her by 1,67,196 votes. Amethi, otherwise considered a bastion of the Nehru-Gandhi family, fell in 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi there by a margin of about 55,000 votes.

Will Rahul Gandhi retain Rae Bareli or Wayanad Lok Sabha seat? This is the obvious question on the top of the mind of Congress workers amid speculations that Rahul Gandhi may retain Rae Bareli.

Rahul Gandhi will have to take a call on the issue within 15 days from the date of his election to Rae Bareli and Wayanad seats. “We want Rahul Gandhi to retain Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat. This is, however, for Rahul Gandhi to decide. We want the party to field a Gandhi family member (from Rae Bareli) if for some reason Rahul Gandhi decides to retain Wayanad,” said District Congress Committee president, Rae Bareli, Pankaj Tiwari.