Three new agri schemes in the offing; 5.1% sector target growth rate

The state government has set aside ₹3,359.45 crore for agriculture even as it targets to achieve a 5.1% growth rate in the sector. The amount will be spent on various projects, including three new schemes announced in the state budget on Monday. The three new schemes announced are State Agricultural Development Scheme, World Bank-assisted UP Agri Scheme, and the establishment of automatic weather stations-automatic rain gauges in development blocks and gram panchayats of the state. (For representation)

An amount of ₹2,400 crore has been proposed to supply electricity to private tubewells of farmers at concessional rates. This is 25 per cent more than the funds proposed for the running financial year. Additionally, the government has doubled the allocation for PM KUSUM Yojana as it proposed to spend ₹449 crore on it.

Provisions of ₹200 crore each for the State Agricultural Development Scheme and the World Bank-assisted agriculture scheme, and ₹60 crore for automatic weather stations-rain gauges have been proposed.

An amount of ₹50 crore has been earmarked for the implementation of Mukhyamantri Khet Suraksha Yojana.