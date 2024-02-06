 Three new agri schemes in the offing; 5.1% sector target growth rate - Hindustan Times
Three new agri schemes in the offing; 5.1% sector target growth rate

Three new agri schemes in the offing; 5.1% sector target growth rate

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 06, 2024 08:06 AM IST

An amount of ₹2,400 crore has been proposed to supply electricity to private tubewells of farmers at concessional rates.

The state government has set aside 3,359.45 crore for agriculture even as it targets to achieve a 5.1% growth rate in the sector. The amount will be spent on various projects, including three new schemes announced in the state budget on Monday.

The three new schemes announced are State Agricultural Development Scheme, World Bank-assisted UP Agri Scheme, and the establishment of automatic weather stations-automatic rain gauges in development blocks and gram panchayats of the state.
The three new schemes announced are State Agricultural Development Scheme, World Bank-assisted UP Agri Scheme, and the establishment of automatic weather stations-automatic rain gauges in development blocks and gram panchayats of the state. (For representation)

An amount of 2,400 crore has been proposed to supply electricity to private tubewells of farmers at concessional rates. This is 25 per cent more than the funds proposed for the running financial year. Additionally, the government has doubled the allocation for PM KUSUM Yojana as it proposed to spend 449 crore on it.

The three new schemes announced are State Agricultural Development Scheme, World Bank-assisted UP Agri Scheme, and the establishment of automatic weather stations-automatic rain gauges in development blocks and gram panchayats of the state.

Provisions of 200 crore each for the State Agricultural Development Scheme and the World Bank-assisted agriculture scheme, and 60 crore for automatic weather stations-rain gauges have been proposed.

An amount of 50 crore has been earmarked for the implementation of Mukhyamantri Khet Suraksha Yojana.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On