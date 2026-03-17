Ballia , A court here has sentenced eight persons to life imprisonment and five others to ten-year rigorous imprisonment for the killing of two people during a clash over demarcation of a boundary wall in 2015. Three people sentenced by UP court for deadly clash over demarcation of boundary wall in 2015

District and Sessions Judge, Ballia, Anil Kumar Jha on Monday sentenced eight people Sunil Rai 'Munna', Ashutosh Rai, Anand Rai, Chandan Rai, Ashwini Rai, Sonu Rai, Prakash Rai, and Alok Rai to life imprisonment and imposed a collective fine of ₹75,000, senior prosecution officer Sanjeev Kumar Singh said.

He also sentenced Ripunjay Rai 'Manjay', Neeraj Rai, Girija Kishore Rai, Rajendra Rai, and Rajneesh Rai each to 10-year imprisonment and imposing a collective fine of ₹75,000 on them.

According to the prosecution, the Naib Tehsildar of Sikandarpur was conducting the demarcation of a boundary wall under the directives of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate on July 15, 2015, in Banahara village.

During this process, a violent clash erupted between two factions.

According to the FIR lodged by Ripunjay Rai, they were subjected to a pre-meditated attack involving axes, swords, spears, and country-made pistols.

In this attack, Nirmal Rai and Ganesh Rai sustained critical injuries and subsequently succumbed to them.

The plaintiff in the case, Ripunjay Rai, along with Girija Kishore Rai and Rajendra Rai, also sustained injuries during the assault.

A named FIR was registered against Sunil Rai Munna, Ashutosh Rai, Anand Rai, Chandan Rai, Ashwini Rai, Sonu Rai, Prakash Rai, Alok Rai, and others under various sections of the IPC, including charges of murder, rioting, criminal intimidation , assault, and assault with intent to cause death.

Based on a written complaint filed by the opposing party, a named FIR was registered at the Sikandarpur police station against 37 individuals under sections of the IPC pertaining to assault with intent to cause death, rioting, and assault.

Four people sustained injuries in this incident.

Upon completing their investigation, the police filed a charge sheet in court, the prosecution said.

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