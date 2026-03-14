Tiffin services in Lucknow battle LPG shortage to feed thousands

Amid the ongoing LPG cylinder shortage, a vital but often overlooked segment—tiffin services that quietly feed thousands—is also feeling the impact. People standing in a long queue to collect LPG cylinders in Lucknow. (HT PHOTO)

Kalpana Dwivedi, who runs a tiffin service in Alambagh, expressed her anxiety about how she will continue serving working professionals and students, whose daily routines depend on these tiffin meals.

Dwivedi said, “The cylinder I have right now will last barely 10 more days. In a tiffin service, a cylinder usually lasts only 15 days. The real concern is that, by the rules, the next cylinder won’t arrive for another 25 days,” she said.

Another tiffin service operator, Poonam Mehrotra, said she is relying on an induction stove as much as possible, but rice and rotis cannot be prepared in large quantities on it.

“I am willing to buy an LPG cylinder at higher prices, but it simply is not available. The cylinder I currently have will last barely 15 more days, as one cylinder usually lasts only 10 days for me. In this situation, I may have to stop running the tiffin service,” said Mehrotra.

Jyoti, who runs a tiffin service in Charbagh, said her gas supply ran out three days ago. “I’ve switched to a wood-fire stove, but working in this heat doubles the workload—tasks that took 2 hours now take 4. I’m managing for now, but if I don’t get a cylinder soon, I may have to suspend my service for a few days,” she said.