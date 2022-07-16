Tree tourism in Meerut soon: Seeing trees like never before
MEERUT The forest department has hit upon the novel idea of popularising ‘ tree tourism’ in the district by identifying heritage trees aged over 100 years which also have religious and social significance.
The idea is the brainchild of divisional forest officer Rajesh Kumar and more than 10 trees have been identified in the district at different places, including the Ashram of Sharang Rishi , Gandhari Talab in Parikshatgarh and Pandukesgwar temple in Hastinapur.
DFO Rajesh Kumar said the objective behind ‘ tree tourism’ was to create a special bonding for trees among people, as it would help in propagating plantation culture and protection of trees.
He said that so far ‘ Bargad’, Gular and Pilkhan trees had been identified as
‘heritage trees’. They were either over 100 years’ old or had religious and social significance.
Details of these trees would be sent to the state’s biodiversity board which would declare them as ‘ heritage trees’ if they fulfilled the required parameters. “Meanwhile, we can declare them as heritage trees of the district so that people may know about them and visit them, “, said the DFO, adding that three similar trees had been identified at DMG school, SBI, Meerut Cantt and on the campus of Meerut College.
People have appreciated the initiative of the forest department. Alpha Sharma, principal of DAV Inter College, opined that it was a unique initiative that would help people forge a bond with trees. She said that the department should display the history, age, environmental and religious significance of these trees so that people may admire them as their heritage. She said that it would also encourage people to protect trees and develop ‘ plantation culture’ in society.
-
Afghan Sikh man recounts Kabul ‘nightmare’ on reaching Delhi
The past year was a nightmare for 27-year-old an Afghan Sikh, Rajinder Singh, who lost Rajinder's unborn child due to lack of medical facilities in Taliban-controlled Kabul and lived in constant fear as minorities came under attack. Rajinder and his wife were among 21 Afghan Sikhs who arrived in Delhi on Thursday as evacuation of minorities from the country to India continues.
-
Tarn Taran: Breach in drain submerges paddy crop over 150 acres
Amid incessant rain, a breach in a seasonal drain on Friday flooded fields and damaged paddy crop standing over 150 acres of land at Bilian Wali, Sarhali and Khara village in Tarn Taran's Patti subdivision, leaving at least a dozen farmers in the lurch. One of the farmers, Kashmir Singh, said water has destroyed his paddy crop completely. Subdivisional magistrate Rajesh Sharma said steps are being taken to prevent further damage.
-
Delimitation notification: Prayagraj city now has 100 municipal wards
Sangam city will now have 28 new municipal wards within the city limits. The 28 new wards have been created in urban areas of Naini, Jhunsi, Phaphamau and Jhalwa, including 10 new wards created in Jhunsi and Naini areas which earlier had just five wards. After the new delimitation, eight old wards of the city have also ceased to exist. Colonies of other wards have been merged with neighbouring wards.
-
Apparel park in Lucknow in 1000 acres: MSME minister
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has approved a plan for a mega textile park in 1000 acres in Malihabad area in the state capital. The project will come up under the PM Mitra scheme of the centre for which the Modi government will give financial assistance of Rs 1000 crore. MSME minister in the state government, Rakesh Sachan presented achievements of his ministry during 100 days of the government. Around two lakh people will get jobs.
-
NIRF ranking 2022: IIT-Ropar, IISER among 7 Punjab institutes in top 100
The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar; Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali; and Chandigarh University, Mohali, are ranked among the top 50 institutions in the annual National Institute Ranking Framework, 2022. A total of 7,254 higher educational institutes participated this year, while last year there were 6,272. In the region, the IIT, Ropar, stood at 35 in the overall ranking of institutes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics