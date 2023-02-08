Tripura assembly polls: Congress, CPM disrespected seers, BJP made me Uttar Pradesh chief minister: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday again targeted the Congress and the CPM in poll-bound Tripura.

He accused the two parties of disrespecting seers and contrasted that with the BJP which, he pointed out chose him — a member of the “sant parampara (saint tradition)” — to be the chief minister of the most populous state Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath also asserted that the speed of development made by the “double-engine government” in Tripura has reached that of the bullet train.

Yogi Adityanath, who is also the head priest of Gorakhnath Mutt, extended an invite to the people of Tripura to visit Ayodhya when the construction of the Ram temple is completed in 2024. He appealed to the people to ensure that BJP’s rivals forfeit their deposits in the February 16 assembly polls in Tripura.

“The CPM and Congress governments in the past insulted seers while in the BJP, I, a member of the sant parampara, was made chief minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said, concluding his two-day election campaign in the North-Eastern state, where the BJP formed a government for the first time in 2018.

A sizeable number of people in Tripura are Hindu Bengalis, belonging to the Nath sect and follow Shaivism, the same as Adityanath, who also offered prayers at the Gorakshnath Temple at Dhaleshwar, Agartala.

Addressing a series of public meetings at Fatikroi, Suryamaninagar and Majlishpur, he said, “Under PM’s supervision highways, railways and airports are being built, faiths and saints are respected. I represent the sant tradition and today I am the chief minister of one of the largest states of India, serving people and also overseeing building of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Under PM‘s leadership, heritage is also getting its due respect as the Agartala airport has been named after Maharaja Veer Vikram,” he said.

He also appealed to seers to visit villages to seek votes for BJP candidate as Tripura is surrounded by Bangladesh from three sides.

Yogi Adityanath also said, “During CPM, Congress governments, anarchy reigned supreme, faith and saints were disrespected and infiltrators were let into the state.”

Contrasting it with BJP rule, he said, “In the last five years, the double engine government has established rule of law, religious festivals are celebrated peacefully and seers are respected. The government accords priority to women safety and women police stations have been set up in the state. Besides, the government has provided 33% reservation for women in government jobs.”

“The CPM ruled Tripura for 35 years and the Congress also remained in power in the state for several years, but their regimes were marked by misgovernance, lack of rule of law and rampant violence. Women were not safe, youth unemployed, interests of the farmers were not protected and dalits were not given land deeds. Benefits of welfare schemes did not reach the poor. Even animals weren’t safe in the state then,” he said.

“We want development of all and honour our tradition and faith. We do not believe in violence and are against any kind of terrorism,” the U.P. chief minister said.