True prosperity not possible sans well-being of farmers: Yogi

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said India could not achieve true prosperity without ensuring the well-being of its farmers. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

Inaugurating a national workshop on ‘Development of Animal Breeds in India’ in Lucknow, he stressed the inseparable link between agriculture and livestock.

“India is an agrarian country, and prosperity is not possible without the prosperity of farmers. A farming household is never complete without livestock and vice versa,” he added.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the Uttar Pradesh animal husbandry department and the Livestock Development Council.

The chief minister virtually launched the Artificial Insemination Training Institute in Gorakhpur and three animal husbandry infrastructure projects in Amethi, Bareilly, and Mathura. A booklet on livestock development initiatives was also released.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s top position in milk production, Yogi Adityanath said, “Thanks to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the energy of the double-engine government, U.P. today leads the country in milk production.”

The chief minister underlined that climatic factors, local practices, and scientific breeding determined livestock quality.

“While some regions of U.P. have improved breeds through traditional methods, others are still lagging. Several local breeds are on the verge of extinction. Targeted breed development is the need of the hour,” he said.

He thanked the Centre for supporting five milk producer companies in Balini (Jhansi), Gorakhpur, Agra and Kashi.

“These cooperatives have empowered lakhs of women. They are not just collecting milk but actively participating in breed improvement and value addition. Rural women are becoming self-reliant,” he said, citing success stories from Gorakhpur and Kashi.

Recalling the situation before 2017, the chief minister said stray cattle were a serious problem.

“They roamed roads and fields and often ended up in slaughterhouses. In 2018, we began setting up shelters to tackle this issue,” he said.

“Today, more than 14 lakh cattle are being looked after in U.P. Nearly 12 lakh are housed in government shelters. Under the Sahbhagita Yojana, over 1.25 lakh farmers are caring for two lakh animals with monthly assistance. Over 10,000 malnourished families have received lactating cows with monthly financial support,” he added.

He said the Gau Seva Aayog had been entrusted with responsibilities, including shelter operations, breed improvement campaigns, and farmer training.

“We are working to integrate these shelters with natural farming,” he said.

Warning against the overuse of chemicals and fertilisers, he said, “This is a silent threat. Increasing cases of cancer, kidney and liver problems are linked to excessive chemical use. The solution lies in a return to a natural, cow-based lifestyle.”

He also said harmful chemicals used in farming eventually reach rivers, contaminating water and damaging health.

“We must stop this toxic cycle. Natural farming is not just an option—it is the only way forward.”

The CM said a dedicated campaign was being run across 27 districts, including all seven in Bundelkhand, to promote cow-based farming.

“This model is sustainable, income-generating, and aligned with our goal of building an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Union minister for panchayati raj, fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) said the workshop reflected CM Yogi’s deep interest in livestock development and his commitment to the PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He said India was on the top in milk production but its milk productivity was low. “The seminar is being organised to address this concern only,” he said.

U.P’s livestock development minister Dharmpal Singh added that the CM had truly lived up to the mantra: “Gavo rashtrasya matarah, pashu seva asmakam dharmah” (cows are the mothers of the nation, and serving them is our duty).

He also expressed concern over low productivity of milk in Uttar Pradesh despite the state being the top milk producer in India.

The workshop was also attended by Arunachal Pradesh animal husbandry minister Gabriel D. Wangsu, Gau Seva Aayog chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, principal secretary Amit Kumar Ghosh, and Alka Upadhyay, secretary (Animal Husbandry and Dairy), Government of India.

Farmers, including Ramprakash Dubey and Vinita Devi (Varanasi), Kaushalya Devi and Pannalal Yadav (Gorakhpur), and Sonam Kumari (Etah), also shared their experiences, thanking the government for schemes that changed their lives and livelihoods.